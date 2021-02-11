UPDATED: 8:00 a.m. ET, Feb. 11, 2021 —

How long was Nelson Mandela in prison? The former political prisoner who went on to become South Africa’s first Black president was imprisoned for 27 years after the anti-apartheid activist was arrested on Aug. 4 in 1962.

Mandela was given a life sentence in 1964 after being convicted of plotting to sabotage the South African government, and he remained in prison until Feb. 11, 1990, when he was officially released from the Victor-Verster Prison in Paarl. Mandela’s freedom came after South Africa had relaxed its longstanding apartheid laws and lifted its ban on the African National Congress, Mandela’s party.

Mandela spent much of his 27-year prison term on Robben Island, off Cape Town, where he occupied a tiny cell and was isolated from other prisoners. While Mandela had opportunities to be released early from prison, he turned down such offers, as he disagreed with the government’s conditions.

Mandela’s arrest came after the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency agent and one-time American diplomat gave a heads up to South African authorities. According to an interview with Donald Rickard, the CIA agent, Mandela had been branded the “the most dangerous communist” not living in the then-Soviet Union.

After serving 27 years in prison, Mandela addressed a crowd of 50,000 supporters on Feb. 11, 1990, marking a historic moment for civil-rights advocates everywhere. “Our struggle has reached a decisive moment,” he said at the time. “Our march to freedom is irreversible.” In 1993—some three decades after he began serving his 27 years in prison—Mandela and South African President FW de Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1994, in the first multi-racial elections in South Africa’s history, Nelson Mandela was elected president. He served until 1999 and was succeeded by Thabo Mbeki.

Mandela’s 27 years in prison made him an international icon, and he’s won more than 250 awards, including the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom. He’s known as the “father of the nation,” and after leaving office, he continued doing charitable work—something that would have been unthinkable during his nearly three decades in prison.

Mandela died in 2013 at the age of 95, but his legacy remains strong not just in his native South Africa but also around the world. His rise from poverty to a prison cell and to the presidency of South Africa is proof that, even in this confused and often unjust world, miracles can and do happen.

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope 7 photos Launch gallery Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope 1. Speech At His Trial For Sabotage -- He Was Sentenced To Life In Prison (1964) Source:false 1 of 7 2. Speech After Being Released From Prison (1990) Source:false 2 of 7 3. Nelson Mandela First Address to a Joint Meeting of the U.S. Congress (1990) Source:false 3 of 7 4. President Nelson Mandela Inauguration Speech (1994) Source:false 4 of 7 5. Mandela's Final Speech in SA National Chambers (1999) Source:false 5 of 7 6. Nelson Mandela at Harvard (1998) Source:false 6 of 7 7. Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco (2000) Source:false 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope UPDATED: 8:25 a.m. ET, Feb. 11, 2021: To say that Nelson Mandela, the freedom-fighting former political prisoner also known as Madiba who went on to become South Africa's first Black president, had a way with words is a vast understatement. So many of his epic speeches gave their listeners hope, an effect that still lasts to this day. One of the many things African students — and people all across the world — can look to for inspiration are the many quotes Mandela has provided us with. But it wasn't always that way. In an attempt to silence the popular lawyer and African National Congress (ANC) activist, Mandela was arrested and acquitted of treason in 1961. The following year, he was arrested for illegally leaving South Africa. It was in 1964, however, that Mandela’s fortunes would turn for the worse. RELATED: A Timeline Of Nelson Mandela’s Life Mandela and other ANC leaders were sentenced to life for attempting to overthrow the government. Serving 18 of his 27 years behind bars in the harsh Robben Island prison just outside of Cape Town, the authorities tried to break Mandela’s spirit with hard labor and other forms of ill treatment. Correspondence with the outside world was scarce, as Mandela was only allowed to receive and write a letter once every six months. Over the course of his imprisonment, Mandela’s fame rose as the spiritual leader of stamping out apartheid. He became known for staging protests and radicalizing other Black prisoners at Robben Island. Eventually, his disturbances sparked prison officials to improve the conditions. Mandela was moved to a different location and eventually put on house arrest. In 1985, Mandela was offered a chance at freedom by then-President P.W. Botha -- but only if he would renounce his militancy. In pure defiance, Mandela rejected the offer. When P.W. Botha suffered a stroke in 1989, it gave way for Frederik Willem de Klerk to replace him in the post. Klerk lifted the ban on the ANC and related anti-apartheid groups in 1990, announcing that he would free Nelson Mandela. As he left Victor Verster Prison on this day in 1990, Mandela would address the nation with measurable humility and stern resolve. From Nelson Mandela’s rally speech in Cape Town on the day of his release: Our struggle has reached a decisive moment. We call on our people to seize this moment so that the process towards democracy is rapid and uninterrupted. We have waited too long for our freedom. We can no longer wait. Now is the time to intensify the struggle on all fronts. To relax our efforts now would be a mistake, which generations to come will not be able to forgive. The sight of freedom looming on the horizon should encourage us to redouble our efforts. As the world still mourns the loss of his life, check out some of Madiba's most powerful speeches.

