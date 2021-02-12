Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH Playlist 2.12.21 [Listen]

We at Hip-Hop Wired pride ourselves on being fully immersed in the music of the culture we rep proudly. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

This week’s CRT FRSH playlist opens with “What It Feels Like” featuring the late, great Nipsey Hussle and JAY-Z for the Judas & The Black Messiah soundtrack. Over some beautiful production from the production collective 1500 Or Nothin’, Neighborhood Nip and Hov sound amazing together, and their themes of Black empowerment sound even harder with the backdrop of the film along with the legacy of slain Black Panther Party leader, Fred Hampton, Sr.

The soundtrack wave is up right now with Coming 2 America dropping soon. Def Jam’s Bobby Sessions links up with Megan Thee Stallion for the track “I’m A King” and speaking of being up, Cardi B’s new hit “Up” is here on our list as well. Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane trade verses on Pooh’s “Ugly” track from his Shiesty Season project. And the immensely talented Chicago star Chris Crack joins up with his creative equal U.G.L.Y. Boy Modeling for the hilariously titled “Flip Phone Hangup.”

A big salute to the recently-freed Rowdy Rebel and his new joint “Jesse Owens” alongside NAV, while we make sure to shine the light on the legends lurking in plain sight such as Hus Kingpin, who delivered the stellar Portishus album this year, on the track “The Intruders” with Von Poe and Detroit gunner, Ty Farris.

JID lets off a joint as he preps his latest full-length, pairing up with Conway The Machine on the soul-stirring “Ballads,” and we’ve added some artists who deserve some mention for sounding fresh in a sea of sameness such as Merlaku Ra, Carol Cake, Rigz, Jamal Gasol and more.

Peep the flyness down below. And be sure to hit us up if you think your joints belong on the stage. Make sure it IS some heat prior to hitting send.

