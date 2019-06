The year is 1991 and Charlie Brown, Dinco D, Cutmaster Milo and some guy named Busta Rhymes, collectively known as Leaders Of The New School, dropped their debut single, “Case Of The P.T.A.”

The group released two albums before it became painfully obvious to the other members of the group that Busta Rhymes was the star of the groupand needed to go solo.

