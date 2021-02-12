Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Sabrina Parr On Lamar Odom’s Out Of Pocket Comments: “It’s just not normal men behavior”

Inspire U: The Podcast

Cleveland’s own Sabrina Parr sat down with long time homie DJ Ryan Wolf and Ro Digga of Z107.9’s The Day Party to clear the air on Lamar Odom’s out of pocket comments, following their break up, that has now landed their personal drama on the front page of TMZ.

“It’s just not normal men behavior”

Most recently Odom described Sabrina Parr as a “decrepit reptilian” type of woman during a virtual interview with The Wendy Williams Show.

Who’s Cappin’!? One Of Them Has To Be Cappin’ – Is It Lamar Odom or Sabrina Parr?! [WATCH]

While Parr confirmed to The Day Party they spit a while ago, the public drama started when Lamar Odom announced he and Parr parted ways during an interview with HeadKrack and Lore’l of the syndicate morning show The Morning Hustle.

Coincidentally, Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom’s episode of “Behind Every Man” airs Friday night on OWN TV.

Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s New Bae, Is The Baaadest + She Is From Cleveland! [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s New Bae, Is The Baaadest + She Is From Cleveland! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s New Bae, Is The Baaadest + She Is From Cleveland! [PHOTOS]

Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s New Bae, Is The Baaadest + She Is From Cleveland! [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2818942" align="alignleft" width="878"] Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty[/caption] It looks like Lamar Odom has a new woman in his life—and unlike some of his past exes including Khloe Kardashian, she’s actually African-American. Plus, she’s BAAAD! The former NBA star and recovering drug addict recently opened up about his new relationship with Sabrina Parr to Gary With The Tea on Dish Nation. Lamar told Gary, “It’s the truth. She’s Black,” to which Gary quipped, “When a Black woman comes along, ain’t playing.” Sabrina, who was there, jumped in be clear: “Oh no, I was not playing at all.” “Yeah, she keeps it real,” Odom added. https://www.instagram.com/p/B0qYxH1A9P3/?utm_source=ig_embed   Parr, a health and life coach opened up about why embarked on a relationship with Odom, even knowing about his past, a past he chronicled in his new memoir. “I wasn’t attracted to the pain and the drama,” revealed the 32-year-old. Adding, “You have to meet people where they are. He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that.”   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucNmcc-XnMA   The Cleveland native is also a mother of two, who by the looks of it, absolutely adores her children and her role as a mother. https://www.instagram.com/p/BtClXFjB6Uh/   Listen…all 10s across the board! Scroll down to see more pics of Sabrina looking absolutely amazing:

Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By Sabrina Parr, Fiancé From Cleveland?

 

Sabrina Parr On Lamar Odom’s Out Of Pocket Comments: “It’s just not normal men behavior”  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Sabrina Parr On Lamar Odom’s Out Of Pocket…
 19 hours ago
02.13.21
Photos
Close