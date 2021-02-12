Don’t tell us y’all forgot about Young M.A already. Though Megan, Cardi and even Doja’s been tearing up the charts for the past minute, the Brooklyn rapper is still making noise and reminding everyone she’s a problem as well.

For her latest clip to “Off The Yak,” Young M.A hits the streets with her pistol-packin’ peoples who seem ready to ride for the young blood who rolls hard.

On the R&B tip the infamous donut violator, Ariana Grande links up with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion to steam up the spot in their sultry visuals to “34+35” where lingerie is the name of the game because and Megan twerks like the master she is.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kevin Gates, Kevin Gates, Lucki featuring Lil Yachty and more.

YOUNG M.A – “OFF THE YAK”

ARIANA GRANDE FT. DOJA CAT & MEGAN THEE STALLION – “34+35 REMIX”

KEVIN GATES – “PLUG DAUGHTER”

LAS CAFETERAS FT. SA-ROC, QVLN, MEGA RAN & BOOG BROWN – “IF I WAS PRESIDENT REMIX”

KAI CA$H FT. ONLY ONE FELIPE – “AGAIN”

MYKA 9 & PROFOUND – “SATISFY MY SOUL”

LUCKI FT. LIL YACHTY – “GREED”

DANA DENTATA – “DO U LIKE ME NOW”

BEANZ – “TRENDING TOPIC”

HAVIA MIGHTY – “OBEAH”

PANDA$TACKZ & BONNIE $ CLYDE – “BORN BROKE TO DIE RICH”

SIENA LIGGINS FT. YUNG BABY TATE – “DIRTY GIRL”

CHINO CAPPIN – “FAKE LOVE”

SMOKEPURPP – “PROM QUEEN”

Young M.A. “Off The Yak,” Ariana Grande ft. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion “34+35 Remix” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: