Newfields, HSE Superintendent cause outrage with job posting and letter to teachers

A Job description from Newfields at the Indianapolis Art Museum is causing outrage after the organization posted a job description for an Art Director saying they were looking for a person who could “attract a broader and more diverse audience while maintaining the Museum’s traditional, core, white art audience.”

Meanwhile, The Superintendent at Hamilton Southeastern Schools sent a letter to teachers discouraging them from talking about Black Lives Matter in the classroom, calling it a distraction and a political issue. The initial letter sent to HSE faculty on Monday said a number of parents shared concerns that educators are advancing the cause of Black Lives Matter and that students are “being indoctrinated rather than taught.”

