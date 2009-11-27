Day 26 off Bad Boy

Yeah Diddy’s having a stream of fall-outs with his bands and Day 26 is no exception.

I think everyone thought that this would last, but when the demise of Danity Kane came about it seemed as though Day 26 had their days numbered.

The group announced that they’ve left Diddy’s Bad Boy record label and moved to Atlantic Records. By doing so, hopefully they’ll be able to salvage their career before…well you remember Danity Kane.

According to TheBoombox, Willie from Day 26 says that there’s no bad blood between the group and Bad Boy. “Bad Boy is always our family, but we’re with Atlantic right now….we really want to get people focused on the artistry, on the music. I think a lot of people lost it with the entertainment of the show. So now, we really want to show people what we’re all about, that we do our thing whether it’s on stage, in the studio, writing and producing–we do it all.”

Day 26 isn’t looking to put an album out until next year, but in the meantime ladies, you can invest in their women’s shoe line called Eight2Six shoes released in Sept.

