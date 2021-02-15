Lil Yachty ft. Vince Staples “In My Stussy’s,” Rowdy Rebel ft. Nav “Jesse Owens” & More | Daily Visuals

It is us or has Lil Yachty shed his “mumble rapper” label to be more of a clear sounding artist these days? It certainly seems that way since the words that Yachty’s been spitting have been more understandable as of late… kinda.

Linking up with Vince Staples for his latest visuals to “In My Stussy’s,” Yachty and Vince find themselves in a funhouse of sorts where magnifying glasses, mirrors and flashing lights keeps them lit as they perform their verses throughout the video.

Back in BK Rowdy Rebel links up with Nav to hit up the sneaker spot and get things crackin’ in the parking lot for their clip to “Jesse Owens.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Tito Montana featuring Jim Jones and Dyce Payso, Slim 400 featuring Big Sad 1900, and more.

LIL YACHTY FT. VINCE STAPLES – “IN MY STUSSY’S”

ROWDY REBEL FT. NAV – “JESSE OWENS”

TITO MONTANA FT. JIM JONES & DYCE PAYSO – “BROADWAY 97”

HARDO – “MURDA BOYZ”

SLIM 400 FT. BIG SAD 1900 – “HOW I’M LIVIN”

QWAZAAR & BATSAUCE FT. QWEL & DENIZEN KANE OF TYPICAL CATS & WILLIE EVANS JR. – “STILL HERE”

TONE CORLYONE – “LOON MOUNTAIN”

SHY GLIZZY – “WHITE LIE”

