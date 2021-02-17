Hit-and-run driver accused of killing Nicki Minaj’s father Robert Maraj identified

Charles Polevich, 70, the hit-and-run driver accused of killing Nicki Minaj’s father Robert Maraj in Long Island, NY turned himself in Wednesday morning.

Nicki Minaj’s father Robert Maraj killed in hit-and-run accident

Court documents reveal the 70 year old exited his vehicle and stood over Maraj, asked if he was okay before leaving the scene of the crime in his 1992 Volvo.

Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police described the incident during a press conference Wednesday.

