A Ma Maniére Links Up With Jordan Brand For Some Exquisite Air Jordan 3’s

2021 is panning out to be a stellar year for Jordan heads across the world as the Jumpman Brand is releasing all kinds of OG retro heat like the Carmine 6‘s, Lightning 4’, and Cool Grey 11’s.

That’s not even taking into account the collaborations on the horizon such as the Canary Off-White 1’s, Bred Off-White 4’s, and Travis Scott somethings cause y’all know Travis Scott and Jordan gonna drop something at some point. Now we’ve gotten a sneak peak at another upcoming Jordan collaboration by way of social media which leaked some pics of the upcoming A Ma Maniére/Air Jordan 3 and best believe it’s going to be a problem.

The mostly white silhouette is draped in tumble leather and is complimented with some grey trimming on the mudguards, eyestays and heel cushion. With an aged white color on the lower midsole and eyestays to give the kicks some timeless flavor, the light violet paint on the heel midsole perfectly compliments everything the sneakers have going for them.

Naturally A Ma Maniére added their logo to the sneakers which is is featured on the left tongue of the pair.

These. Go. Hard.

The sneakers are set to release sometime later this year at the tune of $200 and while most of us will be taking those inevitable L’s, just remember you miss 100% of shots you don’t take. Good luck, y’all. It will be needed.

Check out the A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 3’s below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop.

