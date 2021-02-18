This week Eva, Lore’l & Dominique Da Diva will be undressing Valentine’s Day posts as they’ll share their thoughts on Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey’s new courtship, plus Halle Berry’s V-day post clapping back at her haters.

In viral news, we’ll catch up on #GorillaGlueGirl while Justin Timberlake’s apology came. a little too late. Monica’s divorce struggles and Kim and Kanye’s potential divorce. Find all of this gossip and more on this week’s episode.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macys.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s on their wish-list, plus check out their favorite items on sale this week. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss it!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

This week, you have a chance to win a $250 Macy’s gift card. Listen to the podcast and look out for the keyword. Head to: www.theundressingroompod.com

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Cry Me A River” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Hot 96.3: