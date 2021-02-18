Report: Carson Wentz Traded To The Colts

The Colts search for a starting quarterback is now over. The Colts trade a 2021 Third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick for former Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz. After a rocky 2020 season, the Eagles had enough of the Wentz project and chose to part ways, pairing him with his former offensive coordinator and now Colts head coach Frank Reich.

Breaking: The Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Colts in exchange for two draft picks, league sources tell @AdamSchefter and @mortreport. pic.twitter.com/u73HCLoNeO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 18, 2021

The question going into the 2021 season will be, is Jalen Hurts the starting QB for the Philadelphia Eagles?

