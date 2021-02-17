A few weeks after Too $hort and E-40 rocked a Verzuz battle that took everyone waaaaaay back, the two Hip-Hop legends have linked up for the culture to drop some OG ish that real heads can get down to.

Collaborating for the visuals to “Ain’t Gone Do It,” $hort Dog and 40 Fonzarelli find themselves running the most G’d up delivery service the mailing game has ever seen, UP$. Why we feel like packages from this spot might be hella late and/or damaged?

Back on the east coast Curren$y plays things safe and quarantines at home with a thick young woman and some trees to blow on while admiring a car show on TV for his clip to “Kush Through The Sunroof.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kidd Kidd, Dusty Locane, and more.

TOO $HORT FT. E-40 – “AIN’T GONE DO IT”

CURREN$Y – “KUSH THROUGH THE SUNROOF”

KIDD KIDD – “TATTOOS OVER MY BULLET WOUNDS”

DUSTY LOCANE – “INTRO 2 ME, PT. 1”

COBBY SUPREME – “TAKE IT THERE”

DUKE DEUCE – “SOLDIERS STEPPIN”

VV$ KEN – “TENSION”

FENDI P – “SEE SUMIN”

NEF THE PHARAOH FT. DABOII – “MENTIONS”

Too $hort & E-40 “Ain’t Gone Do It,” Curren$y “Kush Through The Sunroof” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: