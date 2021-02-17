Too $hort & E-40 “Ain’t Gone Do It,” Curren$y “Kush Through The Sunroof” & More | Daily Visuals

A few weeks after Too $hort and E-40 rocked a Verzuz battle that took everyone waaaaaay back, the two Hip-Hop legends have linked up for the culture to drop some OG ish that real heads can get down to.
Collaborating for the visuals to “Ain’t Gone Do It,” $hort Dog and 40 Fonzarelli find themselves running the most G’d up delivery service the mailing game has ever seen, UP$. Why we feel like packages from this spot might be hella late and/or damaged?
Back on the east coast Curren$y plays things safe and quarantines at home with a thick young woman and some trees to blow on while admiring a car show on TV for his clip to “Kush Through The Sunroof.”
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kidd Kidd, Dusty Locane, and more.
TOO $HORT FT. E-40 – “AIN’T GONE DO IT”
CURREN$Y – “KUSH THROUGH THE SUNROOF”
KIDD KIDD – “TATTOOS OVER MY BULLET WOUNDS”
DUSTY LOCANE – “INTRO 2 ME, PT. 1”
COBBY SUPREME – “TAKE IT THERE”
DUKE DEUCE – “SOLDIERS STEPPIN”
VV$ KEN – “TENSION”
FENDI P – “SEE SUMIN”
NEF THE PHARAOH FT. DABOII – “MENTIONS”
