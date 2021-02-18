Ariel Terry’s Brand Breukelen Polished Is Shaping The Face Of At-Home Manicures

How have your nails held up during the pandemic? This time last year, we had no idea the world would shut down less than a month later. It was a huge adjustment to have to shelter in place for an unforeseen amount of time. Beauty routines like manicures and pedicures were put on hold until businesses were allowed to open again using new safety precautions. In the interim, I chopped off my gel tips and found creative ways to style my fingers until they were allowed to enjoy the great outdoors for more than a walk to the store.

Now that we’ve adjusted to this new normal, self-maintenance has become easier. During the pandemic, brands got creative by marketing press-on nails that you could put on at home. According to Instagram, 17 out of the top 20 trending beauty hashtags globally included the word nail(s). Simply put, people took a huge interest in finding out ways to address their finger tips.

Ariel Terry, owner of Breukelen Polished, is a high school algebra teacher with a passion for luxury nail lacquers. She created a collection of vegan, cruelty-free polishes that will give your nails the boldness they need. While lots of businesses took a blow during the COVID-19 pandemic, some of them saw an increase in sales. Time in solitude can force you to become creative when the pressure is on to generate an income. To test the theory, we sat down with Ariel to learn more about how her business has been affected since the pandemic.

Have you seen a spike in new followers and sales during the pandemic? Since the pandemic, there has been a huge spike and traction to my Instagram page with followers including an influx in engagement from followers and other companies. Sales in turn definitely skyrocketed which was the biggest spike Breukelen Polished had in its lifetime – 5 years now. What are your current favorite nail trends that you are seeing on Instagram? I am loving the negative space nail trend- It’s such a classy, sophisticated yet artsy vibe. I am also enjoying gradient nails with any shade of color. This look really gives me the satisfaction of seeing the same color variation and shades together on nails. How have those nail trends influenced your creations? Breukelen Polished has a goal to be able to tell a story through its colors. These nail trends of negative space and gradient nails are on-brand with what we are intending to achieve because truly any color can bring these trends to life. We strive to create and develop colors that connect with our own personal stories in hopes that it can evoke a story out of someone else. Breukelen Polished is a classy, sophisticated, artsy, and color-satisfying brand.

You can keep up with Ariel on via her Instagram page , and you can purchase her nail lacquers from her online store

