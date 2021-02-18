Foot Locker Honors The Next Generation of Black Sneaker Influencers With Innagural ‘Sole List’

To celebrate Black History Month, Foot Locker is honoring the next generation of Black innovators who are shaping sneaker culture as we know it with “The Sole List.”

The sportswear and footwear retailer announced the new list, which will amplify the voices and platforms with content that will highlight Black excellence, community, different areas of their lives, and, of course, kicks. The inaugural list will celebrate “Black sneakerheads who have positioned themselves to be a prominent voice in cultural conversations, contributed to meaningful moments that have shifted sneaker culture and opened doors for others through collaborations and community.”

‘The Sole List’ will also highlight individuals who contribute greatly to worlds of pop culture, streetwear, and more.

In a press release, Jason Brown, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker North America, spoke on the importance of Black culture in sneaker culture, adding, “We recognize that Black culture plays a pivotal role in shaping sneaker culture — the foundation of our business at Foot Locker, “We aim to continue driving meaningful and lasting change across our company and within the communities we serve.”

Foot Locker will be amplifying 2021 honorees across their social channels by sharing videos featuring each individual and highlighting their work, impact, and what inspires them.

You peep the full list of honorees below.

The ‘Sole List’ follows Foot Locker’s commitment of $200 million over the next five years towards enhancing our team members’ lives and our customers in the Black community through education and economic development.

