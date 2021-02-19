The Lo Down: Quavo Cast in New Movie + Atlanta Mayor Urges People Not to Travel to ATL for All-Star Weekend

Quavo is hitting the big screen soon with Robert DeNiro in a new movie. In Randall Emmett’s forthcoming film Wash Me in the River, Quavo will play a character named Coyote, who is “a ruthless and heartless drug lord,” according to Variety. In other news, Keisha Lance Bottom is urging people to not travel to Atlanta for All-Star Weekend in March. It is predicted to be a super spreader of coronavirus.

