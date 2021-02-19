STREAMED: Miguel Reemerges With “Sunbathe,” NY Rap Sensation CJ Drops “Loyalty Over Royalty,” & More

Miguel & Tainy — “Sunbathe”

Nearly four years since his last album War & Leisure, superstar Miguel re-emerges and connects with global powerhouse Tainy on a hypnotic new single, “Sunbathe.”

Producer Tainy — perhaps best known for his successful work around the world with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and more — takes the lead on the production side. Meanwhile, Miguel lends his smooth vocals to the soothing track.

“Sunshine, I want to bathe in your light / All day and all night,” Miguel sings to a lover. “Sunshine, if you threw it in the air / I couldn’t help but stare / I wanna know how deep we can go / I feel your energy warming / I find inner peace when I’m sunbathing in your waters.”

Although Miguel has kept a low-profile of late, the superstar crooner has been teasing new music on social media in recent months. For his part, Tainy has been on quite the run. He recently collaborated with Selena Gomez, Kali Uchis, and Dua Lipa, among others.

Miguel stars in the song’s music video, which features psychedelic collages and a reflection-filled performance. Listen to “Sunbathe” and check out the visual below.

24kGoldn — “3, 2, 1”

24kGoldn made an industry-shaking splash with the chart-topping Iann Dior-assisted “Mood” last year. After dropping off a new single “Coco” with DaBaby, the rising rapper-slash-singer returns with another new cut in the form of “3, 2, 1.”

Omer Fedi, Blake Slatkin, and Nick Mira produced the countdown-inspired cut, which allows Goldn to sing about a budding romance in his own way. “Three sides to the story / Yours, mine, and the goddamn truth, girl,” he sings on the rock-pop-infused joint. “Two lies that you told me / Said you love me and you hate me, I don’t know what to do, girl / One thing’s for sure / You can back that ass up and baby, I want more.”

Goldn shines in the visual too. Directed by Austin Peters, the song’s music video follows Goldn and his love interest on a motorcycle ride through a tumultuous relationship’s ups and downs. The fast-paced clip also features some gloomy behind-the-scenes footage and performance clips. Check out the new song and the visual below.

CJ — Loyalty Over Royalty

After making waves with his New York drill anthem “Whoopty,” New York rhymer CJ unleashes his new Loyalty Over Royalty project. Of course, “Whoopty” and the previously-released “BOP” are a part of the set, but so are six more new cuts.

CJ mostly handles the stage on his own here. French Montana is the LP’s lone guest, appearing on “I’m Lit.” The Coke Boy also produced “I’m Lit” and another track from this project: “Real One.” Pxcoyo, AN, DAYSIX, and Woodpecker also provided production elsewhere on the EP.

CJ speaks about his quest for success throughout this offering. “I was stressing / Now I’m flexing in my section / I just wanna thank God for my blessings,” he sings on the outro. “I was down bad, I was broke, I was stressing / Now I’m getting money, came a long way from finessing.”

Listen to LOR below.

Kelly Rowland — K

Kelly Rowland wowed fans with her “Black Magic” single last week and now she’s back with more. Hot off that release, the Destiny’s Child songstress unveils her K EP, which boasts five more cuts for die-hard supporters.

Rowland rolled out the project with a brief message for fans. “From my heart to yours – enjoy my new EP,” she wrote on social media. NEZ, Oak, Ricky Reed, Jeff Getty, NASRI, and ATG are among the producers on this project.

It’s a special release for Rowland, who was recently asked about the meaning behind its title. “I was just excited to share the music,” she told Access, noting that the substance was more important than the title. “I was just really excited about the body of work. I’m sharing another part of myself. This one just felt like an initial for me.”

Listen to the K EP below.

Jim Jones & Harry Fraud — The Fraud Department

Jim Jones and Harry Fraud connect once again. This time around, the rapper and producer duo unleash The Fraud Department, an 11-track project full of gritty veteran rhymes and soulful chops.

The Dipset Capo tapped familiar faces for this effort’s features. Belly, French Montana, Dave East, Curren$y, Jay Worthy, Conway The Machine, Big Body Bes, Maino, and more lend their talents throughout. Fraud handles the production, along with Needlz and Western Weiss.

Jones uses the project to reflect on his life and journey. “44 laps around the sun / Every night, I pray to God to make my laps around the sun,” he raps on the opening cut, “Laps Around the Sun.” “I’m grateful, never saw no crack around my son / Just to think, I could’ve got caught during those trafficking runs.”

Jimmy took to social media to celebrate the new release. “[Harry Fraud] and my self cooked up a masterpiece, if I say so myself,” he wrote on Instagram.

