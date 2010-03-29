NEW VIDEO: Erykah Badu Gets Naked In "Window Seat"

News & Gossip
Erykah Badu went for a stripped-down approach for her new “Window Seat” video. Literally. As the standout tune from New Amerykah Part Two: Return of the Ankh plays, Ms. Badu walks through downtown Dallas gradually removing all of her clothing.

Badu took to Twitter to talk about the video, which she says was captured in just one spontaneous take – guerilla-style, no crew, no closed set.

Her tweets explain what she heard from civilians as she walked through the streets, what her children and their fathers thought of the video’s concept, and what her intention was (hint: “groupthink”)

So, group, what do you think?

