Family Of Malcolm X Introduce Evidence That NYPD, FBI Conspired To Assassinate Leader

Malcolm X was slain 56 years ago this past Sunday (Feb. 21) and now, the family of the slain civil rights icon has introduced new evidence that points to a conspiracy. The family held a news conference over the weekend and read a letter said to be written by a Black undercover officer who claimed that the NYPD and FBI worked in tandem to take down the leader.

“Ray Wood, an undercover police officer at the time, confessed in a deathbed declaration letter that the NYPD and the FBI conspired to undermine the legitimacy of the civil rights movement and its leaders,” said a statement sent to NewsOne by attorney Benjamin Crump and co-counsels Ray Hamlin and Paul Napoli.

“Without any training, Wood’s job was to infiltrate civil rights organizations and encourage leaders and members to commit felonious acts. He was also tasked with ensuring that Malcolm X’s security detail was arrested days prior to the assassination, guaranteeing Malcolm X didn’t have door security while at the Audubon Ballroom, where he was killed on Feb. 21, 1965,” concluded the statement.

The press conference featured a reading of the letter by Reggie Wood, who is a relative and the administrator of the late officer’s estate. The letter was then given to Malcolm X’s children, Qubiliah Shabazz, Ilyasah Shabazz, and Gamilah Shabazz.

