A year after Trick Daddy was arrested and booked for DUI and cocaine possession, the “I’m A Thug” rapper will finally be able to put the whole ordeal behind him.

TMZ is reporting that the self-proclaimed “Mayor of the 305” has struck a plea deal with the District Attorney in which Trick has pled guilty to possession of cocaine in exchange for time served and having his DUI charge dropped. Damn, son really is the Mayor out there, huh?

Trick’s attorney Harris Gilbert tells TMZ … “As part of the plea he was also able to give back to the community he loves so much with a donation to Camillus House homeless shelter.”

Though it seems like Trick got off easy it’s really because when he was busted by police for DUI they were only able to find “trace amounts” of that nose candy on a dollar bill. Yes, he failed his sobriety test with flying colors and his speech was slurred as well, but being that he wasn’t on probation and only had leftover powder on him, the Miami D.A. only hit him with a third-degree felony.

We imagine that Trick will be celebrating this latest development, especially given his love for strip clubs. We’re not sure if they’re open in Miami yet but don’t be surprised if he goes somewhere where the women are twerking and bustin’ it open. We just hope he has a designated driver rolling with him because we doubt the D.A. will let him off as easy the next time around.

Trick Daddy Takes Plea Deal In DUI Cocaine Bust was originally published on hiphopwired.com

