50 Cent Gets Paid $75k To Say "Hey" At UK Club

50 Cent added a nice chunk of change to his bank account after making an appearance at a club in Liverpool, England.

Recently, (50 Cent) appeared at a British club, a new nightspot called Bamboo in Liverpool, England. Clearly a fan of his image, the men behind the scenes offered the rapper an array of goodies to persuade him to appear such as free champagne along with two women that would stay by his side for the duration of the night.

The rapper was able to make bank and receive $75,000 for his services, but 50 didn’t actually perform at the nightclub. The payment came after 50 uttered the word “Hey” to the fans at the club, in which he promptly returned back to his crew, according to Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper.