Who’s Cappin?! ‘The Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Steps Down After Racism Controversy [WATCH]

It’s pretty clear to see what’s going on over at ‘The Bachelor’. Hence why Lore’l is calling CAP on the entire franchise & host Chris Harrison after his decision to step aside after failing to condemn current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist behavior. The Bachelor, Matt James also called out the contestant and the host on their racist thoughts and in their lack of knowledge dealing with race.

