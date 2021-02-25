Every real sneakerhead out there now how painful it is to take L’s on those Saturday mornings when hyped up sneakers drop in limited quantities, but what’s more painful at times are knowing there are exclusive kicks out there we’ll never get a chance to copp.

That just so happens to be the case with Travis Scott who has a handful of exclusive “Friends and Family” Air Jordan 1‘s and IV’s that hypebeasts dream of owning one day. But it seems like Offset has an ultra rare pair of Travis Scott Air Jordan VI’s that even La Flame doesn’t own. Last year when the military green “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan VI’s released, Offset was seen sporting a mustard yellow colorway of the sneakers and immediately social media went crazy with speculation that those would be next to see a general release and were ready with bots and extra SNKRS accounts for the drop. It never happened.

Now we know how the Migos rapper ended up with the pair on his feet. On the latest episode of Complex’s Sneaker Stories, Offset revealed that Travis Scott was actually rocking the sneakers while at one of their shows and after Offset told him how much he liked them, Scott took them off his feet and blessed him with the pair. What’s really crazy is that Travis told him that was the only pair in existence.

Damn, b. How can we become homies with Travis?!

The ultra rare 1-of-1 Jordan’s have joined a growing list of Travis Scott Nikes that will more than likely never see a general release including the purple suede Air Jordan 4’s, Playstation 5 Dunks, and fragment blue Air Jordan 1’s (though those are rumored to get a release in 2021). Why Nike, Jordan and Travis play with our emotions like this is beyond us, but damnit, it hurts so good.

Check out the entire episode below and let us know if you’d want Nike to ever release these grails.

Offset Shows Off His 1-of-1 Mustard Yellow Travis Scott Air Jordan 6’s was originally published on hiphopwired.com

