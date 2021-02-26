STREAMED: Bryson Tiller Drops “Anniversary Deluxe” With New Tracks, YG And Big Sean “Go Big” For Coming 2 America, & More

YG feat. Big Sean — “Go Big”

YG and Big Sean join forces. The Def Jam power duo “Go Big” on a new collaboration off the upcoming and highly-anticipated Coming 2 America soundtrack.

Produced by BREGMA, the fresh single features triumphant horns and booming percussion. “Go big,” YG demands on the hook. “How big? Real big, Sumo,” he clarifies. Later, he adds: “I’m so fly / I don’t walk, I glide / Don’t need ice, we slide / I put in that time / Now life’s apple pie, sweet.”

Sean Don adds to the track with a similar theme about going large. “Never did anything that didn’t require a plan / Tried to humble myself and pretend like I’m not the man / Really, I am / And some people get ahead of themselves and start celebrating before they win / I am not one of them hoping it work out, I’d rather put the work in.”

The much-discussed Coming 2 America sequel is set to release March 5. Directed by Craig Brewer, the star-studded film will feature Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, Arsenio Hall, and Garcelle Beauvais, among others. For now, “Go Big” with Big Sean and YG below.

Pop Smoke — “AP”

It’s been a little more than a year since Pop Smoke’s tragic death. Now, his estate has allowed the release of a posthumous new single for fans of the late MC to enjoy. Titled “AP,” the new track is also featured on the soundtrack for an upcoming film, Boogie.

Produced by 808Melo and Rico Beats, “AP” allows Pop to reflect on the trappings of success. He raps about the luxury that comes with the fame: “AP spicy,” he raps. “Two tone, icy.” But the glamor isn’t all he addresses.

Instead, Smoke also raps about the perils of violence on the cut. “If I run down, it’s a drum round,” he raps. “All you gonna hear is gun sounds / …Know I bring the guns out / I make it hot when the sun’s out.”

Boogie is an upcoming film that was directed by Eddie Huang. It stars Taylor Takahashi, Pamelyn Chee, and Domenick Lombardozzi. And, as fans who’ve seen the trailer already know, Pop Smoke makes his posthumous acting debut as Monk in the film, which is due to arrive March 5. Listen to “AP” below.

Bryson Tiller — Anniversary Deluxe

Bryson Tiller celebrates his Anniversary LP with a deluxe edition, adding five new songs to the 2020 set.

“Still Yours” is the deluxe project’s lone collaboration, featuring the very-busy Big Sean. Elsewhere, Sango, Dpat, J-Louis, SykSense, NES, Rowan, and Luca provide production on the new joints.

The original Anniversary was inspired by the 5-year anniversary of Tiller’s breakout project, Trapsoul. “I got the idea for this album earlier this year when I was sitting in a 12-hour deposition,” he told Vice. “I called my manager like, ‘Yo, I want to do an album and I want to call it Anniversary as a gift and a thank you to my fans.’”

Now, that idea has spawned a deluxe edition. Listen to the revamped version of the Anniversary LP below.

Drakeo The Ruler feat. Drake — “Talk To Me”

What happens when you combine Drake with Drakeo The Ruler? Fans found out this week with the release of “Talk To Me” off The Ruler’s The Truth Hurts LP, which is also out now.

“I don’t know if what we have is love, but it’s on my mind,” Drizzy sings on the song’s melodic hook. “15 brothers, no friends when I pull up for peace of mind / Lights come on, I’ma need you to come find me, don’t be so shy / I know you want me, girl.”

The Ruler adds: “I know you want me, I know you love me / You can’t control me / Why you acting like the police / We just cool, you getting so excited / Ain’t see your face when I was up on that indictment / Didn’t get a letter, I was struggling and fightin’.”

Drakeo came home late last year after a trying headline-grabbing legal battle. While he was in jail, The Ruler told Power 106, Drake reached out to his team to try to get a voicemail recording. That wasn’t possible due to restrictions placed upon him, but they eventually came together for “Talk To Me.”

As noted, “Talk To Me” is a single off The Truth Hurts, which also features SaysoTheMac, Damon Elbert, Icewear Vezzo, Krispy Life Kidd, Bravo The Bagchaser, and Ketchy The Great. Listen to “Talk To Me” and the rest of the LP below.

Noname — “Rainforest”

Noname pens a message to herself with her newest release, “Rainforest.” Dubbing it a “letter from me to me” on social media, the Chicago MC drops off some revolution-inspired bars about societal ills and much more.

“When the rainforest cries, everybody dies a little,” she explains on the chorus. “And I just wanna dance tonight.” Later on the song, Noname adds: “It’s fuck they money / I’ma say it on every song until the revolution come and / All the feds start running / Fuck a good will hunting / This is brand new murder.”

She keeps going on the track, which was produced by The Kount: “All they do is consume / Only animal to ravage everything in its path / They turn a natural resource into a bundle of cash.”

“Thank you for making such a timeless song,” The Kount said on social media. Listen to “Rainforest” below.

