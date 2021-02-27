Wal-Mart To Provide COVID Vaccinations At The Indianapolis Urban League

Wal-Mart and The Indianapolis Urban League are working together to provide people the COVID-19 Vaccine. Insurance is not required and there is no cost to receive the vaccine.

The Vaccinations are happening now until Monday, March 1st at 4pm. The Indianapolis Urban League is located at 777 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, In, 46202.

To schedule an appointment, you must call 211 or register at OurShot.In.Gov

Who is eligible to receive vaccine?

If you are an Indiana resident and answer yes to any of these questions, you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

Are you age 60 or older?

Do you work or volunteer in healthcare and have (physical or close) contact or face to face interactions with patients? Examples include: Inpatient, outpatient, provider office setting, nursing homes, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, in-home services This includes all clinical and non-clinical positions: clinicians, dietary, environmental services, administrators who have direct contact with patients, clergy who see patients in the healthcare setting, non-clinicians who assist in procedures, transportation staff, etc. This also includes local health department staff who interact with patients at test sites, health clinics or provide direct patient care

Examples include: Do you have exposure to COVID-19 infectious material? (Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients)

(Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients) Are you a first responder (firefighter, police officer and sheriff’s deputy, emergency medical services, reservist and correctional officer) who is regularly called to the scene of an emergency to give medical aid?

Wal-Mart To Provide COVID Vaccinations At The Indianapolis Urban League was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3: