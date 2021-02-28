Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park

One thing about Mama Tina, she’s going to support her daughters and you better believe that she’ll look good doing it!

Mrs. Tina Knowles-Lawson took to Instagram this morning to show off her latest drip from daughter Beyoncé’s most recent Adidas x Ivy Park collection and reminded us all where Bey and Solange get their beauty from! The proud mama modeled the patterned mesh brown crop top and matching leggings in a short IG video as she hit them angles and swayed back and forth saying, “I’m feeling icy in my Ivy Park!” And if she looked how she felt, the 67-year-old mother, grandmother, and wife was right – she was absolutely icy in her Ivy Park!

Mama Tina uploaded the video to her IG page with the caption, “Ivy park sexy but classy !!! I love how high the pants come up !” and we definitely couldn’t help but to give her a double tap and a few heart eye emojis for still looking that good.

This isn’t the first time Mama Tina has shown off her Ivy Park drip. In fact, she’s known for being her daughters’ biggest supporter and finds a way to show them off on her Instagram account every chance she gets. Most recently, she shared a quick snippet of granddaughter Blue Ivy swinging her hair back and forth after inserting herself into the latest Ivy Park campaign. “My grandbaby Blue Ivy working it out swinging her hair , looking like a beautiful little super model! ,” the proud grandmother captioned the video while nine-year-old Blue danced around and showed off her long, healthy locks while rocking her mama’s Ivy Park collection.

Then there was that time last fall when Mama Tina looked super fly in her green Ivy Park crop top, matching mesh leggings, and full-length jacket and modeled the whole look in front of the gorgeous flower backdrop that Beyoncé was sending to all of her famous friends and family. “Where is your park????” she captioned the photo, as she gave us a pose that had us all wanting to run and cop a few sets ourselves.

She also posted a short video showing off the flower box that the drip originally came in, right before she had her super cute IG photoshoot.

Nothing like a supportive mama!

