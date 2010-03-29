GIRLFIGHT: Kim K. vs. Demi Moore (No, Seriously)

Ok, who told Demi Moore she could come out of hiding and start picking on people almost 20 years her junior? Old people are so cranky.

Last night, Moore used the social networking site Twitter to take a pop at fellow celeb, Kim Kardashian.

The 47-year-old actress took offense when the reality TV star, 29, captioned a picture on her page using the words ‘Big pimpin.'” Kardashian had just been to a glitzy charity event in Miami and was eager to show her Twitter fans a picture of herself mingling with her friends. But Demi disapproved of Kardashian’s choice of word:

Moore’s response? READ HER TWEETS FROM BOTTOM TO TOP!

Demi eventually seemed to climb down from her high horse and explained that, though she had caused a stir, she was merely wanting to ‘provoke thought and conversation’.

