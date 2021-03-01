Hip Hop Spot: Kevin Durant Responds to Kash Doll’s Tweet In The Battle Over The KD Initials [WATCH]

In the Hip Hop Spot, Headkrack breaks down the battle of the KDs. Kash Doll and Kevin Durant got into a Twitter war over the initials after rapper Kash Doll tweeted some raunchy lyrics using “KD”. Kodak Black is upset with his fans after many people feel as though the huge changes within the rapper are because he’s a clone. Also, there’s another Verzuz battle in the lineup.

