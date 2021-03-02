Dr. Ian Smith checks in with The Morning Hustle​ to discuss the latest vaccine protocols, explains why he’s worried about the reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and his thoughts on how many people will be vaccinated by the fall. Smith explains that people may be worried about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of the lower overall percentage of protection, but says that it’s better than not having one at all. Hear our doctor break down his prediction of the future with vaccines.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Dr. Ian Smith Explains Why He’s ‘Worried’ About Public Reaction To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3: