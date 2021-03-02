Cory Gunz “Different,” Bodega Bamz “The King” & More | Daily Visuals

For a minute there, it seemed like Cory Gunz was well on his way to rap stardom. Yet, after building a buzz off the strength of Lil Wayne’s hit “6 Foot 7 Foot,” Gunz seemingly disappeared off the rap scene.

Now all these years later the namesake of Hip-Hop veteran and “Creep Squad” OG, Peter Gunz, Cory returns with some new work in “Different” where he shows and proves his rhyme game is just as potent as ever and he’s ready for all the smoke critics might have to offer.

From the Boogie Down Bronx to East Harlem, Bodega Bamz keeps his barrio bumping and for his clip to “The King,” he rolls hard in a Benz whenever he’s not stomping the concrete in some crispy Timbs.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Osbe Chill, No Komment, and more.

CORY GUNZ – “DIFFERENT”

BODEGA BAMZ – “THE KING”

OSBE CHILL – “SPARK”

SCARYPOOLPARTY FT. NOTHING,NOWHERE – “UNIVERSE”

CALENRAPS – “WHEN I SEE YOU”

NO KOMMENT – “COOKIN CURRY”

KOVA FT. TOOSII – “SAY AH”

FRU – “SO CRAZY”

KOJAQUE – “NO HANDS”

STUNNA BAM FT. ERICA BANKS – “ROCK OUT”

