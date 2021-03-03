HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K21’ Coming To Xbox Game Pass Thursday

Right on time for NBA All-Star Fanless Weekend, Xbox Game Pass owners are getting a pretty dope treat.

Wednesday (Mar.3), 2K announced that NBA 2K21 would be available via Xbox Game Pass starting Thursday (Mar.4). The announcement comes as the NBA is getting ready for the annual celebration of its stars, NBA All-Star Weekend in Atlanta which will be running very differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners of either Xbox One or next-gen consoles Xbox Series S|X will be able to enjoy the full game, whether it’s the current-gen or the graphically enhanced version of the no.1 selling basketball video game franchise. Players who still haven’t bought NBA 2K21 for whatever reason will now be able to try out the game’s many modes like MyCAREER, The Neighborhood, and MyTEAM, which is currently in the recently announced 5th season, Age of Heroes.

In Age of Heroes, players will be able to relive some of Michael Jordan’s most iconic on-court moments that earned him his GOAT status like “The Last Shot,” the game-winning shot that gave MJ 45 points and the Chicago Bulls a second 3-peat and their 6th NBA Championship in the ‘90s as well as Utah Jazz guard Bryon Russell nightmares.

Of course, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the ladies can now embark on their own MyCAREER journey taking their own created player from the college ranks all the way to WNBA stardom in the new “The W” game mode.

The arrival of NBA 2K21 to Xbox Game Pass marks the rare occurrence that a sports video game will be made available in this aspect while in the middle of a season. EA Play did something similar with adding Madden NFL 21 ahead of the Super Bowl. All signs point to NHL 21 being added to the subscription service sometime in April.

You can check out our full review of NBA 2K21 Next-Gen, where we described the game as a vast improvement over the current-gen version, but it still falls flat of being labeled a slam dunk.

