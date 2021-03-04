One Night Only: A Complete Guide To The 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 was one of the last normal festivities before the shutdown, but this year’s events will be anything but.

Players are usually hyped to either get a break from the game or get a chance to play with the rest of the best basketball players in the world. But because the 2019-2020 season didn’t end until October 11, 2020, and the next season began in December, players were worn out. Even King James was yearning for a break.

“I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game,” James told CBS Sports.

James told reporters that he considered the choice to play the All-Star Game to be “a slap in the face,” which is fair considering the Lakers had only 71 days off between winning the championship and opening day.

This time around, the NBA aims to make things a bit safer considering the ongoing pandemic by condensing the events into one day. Yup– that means instead of All-Star Weekend, it’ll technically be All-Star Day come March 7 in Atlanta.

The events begin Sunday night with the Skills Challenge at 6:30 p.m. followed by the 3-point contest, and the Dunk Contest is set to take place during the All-Star Game’s halftime. Peep the details below as all the events are airing on TNT.

Skills Challenge

When: Sunday, March 7 (Before All-Star Game)

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT

6:30 p.m. ET on TNT Participants: Robert Covington of the Portland Trail Blazers, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns, Julius Randle of the New York Knicks, Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers, and Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic.

3-Point Contest

When: Sunday, March 7 (Before All-Star Game)

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Participants: Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Dunk Contest

When: Sunday, March 7 | (Halftime of All-Star Game)

Time: 7 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

7 p.m. ET | TNT Participants: Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers, Cassius Stanley of the Indiana Pacers, and Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks.

Team LeBron and Team Durant drafts begin on March 4, and you can check out the star-studded pool below.

Western Conference

Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker

Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry

Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George

Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert

Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James

Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic

Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard

Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard

Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell

Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul

New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal

Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown

Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid

Brooklyn Nets, James Harden

Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving

Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine

New York Knicks, Julius Randle

Indiana Pacers, Domantas Sabonis

Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons

Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum

Orlando Magic, Nikola Vucevic

Coverage begins at 5 p.m; on TNT, March 7.

