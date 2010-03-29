Jamie Foxx Looks To Escalate Beef With Howard Stern

Jamie Foxx & his Foxxhole Radio crew came out with guns blazing as they fired back at Howard Stern.

It all started when the Foxxhole Radio crew went at Howard and his team for comments Stern made in regards to Gabourey Sidibe’s weight, health, and future (or lackthereof) in Hollywood.

Howard responded last week, and now Jamie has more to say about Howard, and especially his sidekick, Robin “Used To Be Black” Quivers.

At least Jamie admits that he wants this beef to escalate to better both his and Howard’s careers.

“I have to say that we have reached a brand new low…” — Jamie Foxx

RELATED: AUDIO: Howard Stern Goes Off On The Foxxhole Radio Crew

RELATED: Howard Stern Defends Comments About Gabourey Sidibe