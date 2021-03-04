Her Story – Hot 96.3 Celebrates Women’s History Month

Aleesia Johnson – IPS Superintendent

Aleesia Johnson is the first African American woman to serve as Superintendent of the Indianapolis Public Schools, which is the largest school district in the state of Indiana that serves over 30,000 students across 88 unique schools and programs.

Pamela Poore – McDonald’s Owner Operator

Pamela Poore, who is a part of the Poore Organization, owns and operates four McDonald’s Restaurants in Northwest Indianapolis.

State Representative Vanessa Summers – Represents Indiana House District 99

State Representative Vanessa Summers is the first African American woman and African American to become Indiana House Democratic caucus chair. Representing Indiana House District 99, Summers is also a proud and active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Tanya McKinzie – CEO Black Expo

Tanya McKinzie is the President and CEO of the Indiana Black Expo, overseeing programs like Summer Celebration and the Circle City Classic. McKinize is also a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Pastor Kimberly Outlaw – Senior Pastor Living Water Fellowship Church

Kimberly Outlaw is the Senior Pastor and Founder of Living Water Fellowship Church. Beginning with 17 members, the Church has grown to over 1,700, making it one of the fastest growing Churches in Indianapolis.

