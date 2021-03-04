Lil Baby ft. EST Gee “Real As It Gets,” Joyce Wrice ft. Freddie Gibbs “On One” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s been more than a year since Lil Baby dropped his last project My Turn, but it seems like the Houston rapper might have something on the horizon as he comes through with new work for his fan base to get turnt up on.

Releasing a new visual for his first single, “Real As It Gets,” Lil Baby links up with EST Gee to count cash, make it rain and whip it around in some high-end automobiles. Homie is balling forreal these days.

On the R&B tip, Joyce Wrice throws herself a small get together in her backyard where she and her peoples dance, play cards, and ride bikes in her Freddie Gibbs assisted clip to “On One.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Big Mula Gz, Renni Rucci, and more.

LIL BABY FT. EST GEE – “REAL AS IT GETS”

JOYCE WRICE FT. FREDDIE GIBBS – “ON ONE”

BIG MULA GZ – “ONE DEAD FOLK”

35HONCHO FT. DJ DRAMA – “LEVEL UP”

RENNI RUCCI – “CAN’T BE”

TINK – “BOTTOM B*TCH”

BADDNEWS – “RIDE OUT”

