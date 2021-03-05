Vedo: Mr. ‘You Got It’ Discusses New Project, Songwriting + More

From ‘ The Voice’ to Mr. ‘ You Got It’, Vedo’s rise to fame happened right in front of our very eyes. QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva had to pleasure to check in with him to get the scoop. With all the fame and success, Vedo is just enjoying being a ‘girl dad’, Quick and Diva were able to get all the details on that. Also, he revealed that he never wanted to be a songwriter… yeah you’re probably wondering why, but listen, you have to watch the full interview to find out. Vedo discusses what it was like working with Ty Dolla Sign on the ‘You Got It Remix’ and let’s just say they made some magic, okay! He elaborates on the art of songwriting and is dedicated to creating that feel-good R&B that we all love and miss. Good news, his new project is complete and a release date will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

To see what song Vedo wrote that got him his first big check, check out the full interview below:

