Travis Scott continues to put on for his hometown. He and his staff organized a drive to ensure the underserved could enjoy homecooked meals.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the “Antidote” rapper still has his city in his heart. On Saturday, March 6 his Cactus Jack Foundation, in partnership with the City of Houston and Mayor Sylvestor Turner, hosted a winter relief drive as a direct response to the record-breaking storm in the Houston area. The relief event took place at Willowridge High School in Houston. Scott’s mother and siblings were in attendance on behalf of the Cactus Jack Foundation to show their support for their hometown. The event was contactless, drive up only, and served over 1,000 families that were affected by the historic winter freeze. Every family received fresh produce, canned food, water, masks, and PPE gear onsite. Mayor Turner held a press conference who was joined by Jordan Webster, Scott’s sister who spoke to provide words of encouragement to Houstonians.

Additionally, home deliveries were made to hundreds of elderly residents who live near the distribution site. Hundreds of meals were also delivered to first responders who assisted Houstonians during the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter storm. All meals delivered in the city council’s District K around Willowridge High School were made by Harvest Market and delivered on their ‘Harvest Trolleys’ (mobile grocery vehicles) in coordination with Vice Mayor Pro-Tem and District K council member Martha Castex Tatum. Key partners who contributed to the event were Houston Health Foundation, Harvest Market, HCA Houston Healthcare, who provided volunteers, and Fort Bend Independent School District, who provided school campus police, along with student and staff volunteers.

You can view footage from the drive below.

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Feeds Thousands Of Families In Houston was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: