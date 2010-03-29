VIDEO: How Does Mel B. Keep Her Husband From Cheating?

The stars came out on Saturday night for Perez Hilton’s carnival-themed birthday bash at LA’s Paramount Studios, where RadarOnline got the scoop on what other A-listers would do if they were in Sandra Bullock’s position – after all, it was just revealed that her hubby had been cheating on her with not one, not two, but maybe 3 women.

Mel B explained how she avoids any cheating scandals: “We have orgies all day long!”

And her husband Stephen Belafonte cheekily added: “Hell yeah baby come to our house if you’re hot and single.”

But Eve – who wowed the crowd with a killer performance – was more serious and forgiving.

“They are a hot couple first of all and nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors. A lot of people would say kick him to the curb but, who knows, people **** up and make mistakes.”

