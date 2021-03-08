Sevyn Streeter Talks New Single ‘Guilty’ + New Album On The Way

Now, its been awhile since we last heard from Sevyn Streeter but, sis has been working and it’s only right we begin Women’s History Month with the with the talented singer-songwriter herself. Sevyn reveals the inspiration behind the album ‘Drunken Wordz x Sober Thoughtz’ and lets just say, her pen game is still strong! Quick and Diva get into how Sevyn has evolved over the years from the “around the way girl” to a “sex symbol”. Sevyn says, ” I don’t think its ever on purpose… I can’t explain it…as a woman you just wake up one day you just step into that… it’s like a rite of passage in a way”. Diva and Sevyn discuss advice for young ladies who are just starting out in R&B and its pretty simple, “screw what everybody else is doing, you better feel good about yourself…”, Streeter says. Sevyn Streeter’s new single ‘Guilty’ featuring Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg is available now on all streaming platforms. The new album ‘Drunken Wordz x Sober Thoughtz’ is on the way, “by the time the sun is up in the sky and it is hot and summer is kicking and popping you’ll have a whole project” says Sevyn.

To get more ‘Drunken Wordz x Sober Thoughtz and to see if Sevyn won at ‘Think Quick’ check out the full interview below:

