Rapper and producer Pharrell Williams is expanding his brand by getting into the hotel business.

According to Complex,the Virginia native is opening a hotel in Miami, Florida. The Goodtime Hotel will debut in South Beach next month.

“The Goodtime will light up this community. People are going to be inspired by what we’re doing here. It will be good energy, good vibrations, good space and of course a good time,” Pharrell said in a statement

Rooms will start at $260 a night and can be booked on the at TheGoodtimehotel.com.

Pharrell Williams Getting Into The Hotel Business was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 96.3: