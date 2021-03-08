Twitter Reacts To Already-Stacked Brooklyn Nets Signing Blake Griffin

It takes a lot to take on the king.

LeBron James is learning that the hard way as teams continue to pop up around the league that threatens his seat on the throne. There are Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on their crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers, but most everyone else has fled to the eastern conference in hopes of avoiding him on their journey to the Finals. Now the latest to add another deadly piece to their squad is the Brooklyn Nets.

When LeBron find out Blake Griffin going to the Nets pic.twitter.com/DIUCPvsnH8 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 5, 2021

And no, we’re not talking about the recently acquired James Harden, but Blake Griffin. Griffin has been in NBA purgatory with the Detroit Pistons since 2018 but was let go after he agreed to a $13 million buyout on Friday. Not only will Griffin join his former Clippers teammate DeAndre Jordan, but it gives the 6-time all-star his best chances at winning an NBA Championship.

Due to years of injuries, namely his recent left knee surgery, he’s been hampered this season and was only averaging near career lows of 12.3 points per game and 5.2 rebounds in just 20 games. However, on February 15, the 31-year-old decided that game would be his last as he fielded offers from other teams. Despite the injuries and averages, the Brooklyn Nets decided to take a shot on him; after all, he’s only set to earn a little over a million dollars this season.

“We’re fortunate to be able to add a player of Blake’s caliber to our roster at this point in the season,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “Blake is a versatile frontcourt player with a long track record of success in our league, and we’re excited about the impact he’ll make for us both on and off the court in Brooklyn.”

The Nets’ addition makes the Brooklyn squad the front runners in the East and yet another mountain for James to concur. Check out some of the best reactions to the signing below.

Twitter Reacts To Already-Stacked Brooklyn Nets Signing Blake Griffin was originally published on cassiuslife.com