Twitter Reacts To Already-Stacked Brooklyn Nets Signing Blake Griffin

It takes a lot to take on the king.
LeBron James is learning that the hard way as teams continue to pop up around the league that threatens his seat on the throne. There are Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on their crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers, but most everyone else has fled to the eastern conference in hopes of avoiding him on their journey to the Finals. Now the latest to add another deadly piece to their squad is the Brooklyn Nets.
When LeBron find out Blake Griffin going to the Nets pic.twitter.com/DIUCPvsnH8
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 5, 2021
And no, we’re not talking about the recently acquired James Harden, but Blake Griffin. Griffin has been in NBA purgatory with the Detroit Pistons since 2018 but was let go after he agreed to a $13 million buyout on Friday. Not only will Griffin join his former Clippers teammate DeAndre Jordan, but it gives the 6-time all-star his best chances at winning an NBA Championship.
Due to years of injuries, namely his recent left knee surgery, he’s been hampered this season and was only averaging near career lows of 12.3 points per game and 5.2 rebounds in just 20 games. However, on February 15, the 31-year-old decided that game would be his last as he fielded offers from other teams. Despite the injuries and averages, the Brooklyn Nets decided to take a shot on him; after all, he’s only set to earn a little over a million dollars this season.
“We’re fortunate to be able to add a player of Blake’s caliber to our roster at this point in the season,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “Blake is a versatile frontcourt player with a long track record of success in our league, and we’re excited about the impact he’ll make for us both on and off the court in Brooklyn.”
The Nets’ addition makes the Brooklyn squad the front runners in the East and yet another mountain for James to concur. Check out some of the best reactions to the signing below.
Twitter Reacts To Brooklyn Nets Officially Signing Blake Griffin
Twitter Reacts To Brooklyn Nets Officially Signing Blake Griffin
1.
1 of 20
The Brooklyn Nets after signing Blake Griffin: pic.twitter.com/YnsbmRGQUO— ıllıllı 𝙈𝙊𝘾 ıllıllı (@MOC_Dude) March 8, 2021
2.
2 of 20
.@ShannonSharpe on Blake Griffin signing with the Brooklyn Nets:— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 8, 2021
"Man, I guess the Nets realized they needed a little bit more help to take down a 36 year-old that can't shoot FT's or 3's...They loaded up for the GOAT." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/scoRsMnpEI
3.
3 of 20
The Brooklyn Nets got Blake Griffin for $1.2mill— Cody Mallory (NBA) (@RealCodyMallory) March 8, 2021
Meanwhile...
The New York Knicks are paying Joakim Noah $6.4mill this year AND next year
😂😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
4.
4 of 20
OFFICIAL.— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 8, 2021
🚨 The Brooklyn Nets have signed six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin!!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/sPR0IZZd14
5.
5 of 20
DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin reuniting on the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/R1CKJd1XQ2— Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 5, 2021
6.
6 of 20
Steve Nash when the Brooklyn Nets signed Blake Griffin pic.twitter.com/TR68AGMuxf— Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 7, 2021
7.
7 of 20
blake griffin to the nets too!?!? 😂😂😩😩😩😩😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/c74EEtcfqX— pimp in distress. (@JeremiahBoze51) March 7, 2021
8.
8 of 20
The 2021 Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/rnQ2yrikB4— Jake 🏀 (@SuperiorNBA) March 7, 2021
9.
9 of 20
NBA Twitter— 🎥 (@Tweenhesi) March 7, 2021
“Blake Griffin is washed up. Blake Griffin can’t get a bucket to save his life now”
Blake Griffin signs with the Nets
“Man gtfo with this super team. This ain’t fun no more man”
10.
10 of 20
The Brooklyn Nets looking like pic.twitter.com/PEGwEkJxTq— Laker FanBoy (@fanboy_laker) March 7, 2021
11.
11 of 20
Blake Griffin signs with the Brooklyn Nets.— SHOWTIMEFORUM (@showtime_forum) March 7, 2021
Lakers: pic.twitter.com/P8RXy2p0W7
12.
12 of 20
The Brooklyn Nets after signing Blake Griffin pic.twitter.com/BC5qvdgssR— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 7, 2021
13.
13 of 20
Blake Griffin after spending a week with Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Qpdf9wS0wh— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 8, 2021
14.
14 of 20
Blake Griffin hasn't dunked since 2019. Watch this man catch a lob from Kyrie in his first game and either Mailman it or slap the glass after. Laughing all the way as he runs back on defense. The only option is a class action lawsuit.— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 7, 2021
15.
15 of 20
KD, Kyrie, James Harden, and now Blake Griffin teaming up to compete with a 36yr old LeBron in his 18th season pic.twitter.com/XAcbN9KdNY— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 7, 2021
16.
16 of 20
Harden and Kyrie: “Do we really need to add Blake Griffin to beat 36 year old LeBron???”— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 7, 2021
KD: pic.twitter.com/xNxFEjLxy8
17.
17 of 20
36 year old LeBron James in his 18th NBA season forced multiple superstars to leave the western conference just to have a chance to make the NBA Finals against him by making a super team consisting of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Blake Griffin.— Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) March 8, 2021
LeBron James = 🐐
18.
18 of 20
Chris Paul seeing Deandre Jordan and Blake Griffin: pic.twitter.com/2b63pdL8CQ— Aiden (@AidennLAC) March 7, 2021
19.
19 of 20
POV: you’re a defender and see James Harden coming up court, Blake Griffin coming to set a screen at the top of the key, KD and Kyrie on each wing and Joe Harris in the corner pic.twitter.com/MpXZlWDHp8— DJ ⚫️⚪️ (@kingdj_5297) March 7, 2021
20.
20 of 20
Blake Griffin, Lane Kiffin, Steak Strippin...— 🏁 Victory Cam 🏁 (@its__CAM) March 7, 2021
Lakers in 6 pic.twitter.com/W3m047gLIn
Twitter Reacts To Already-Stacked Brooklyn Nets Signing Blake Griffin was originally published on cassiuslife.com