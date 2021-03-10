Record label, Quality Control is expanding into developing TV shows. According to Rollingout, the label which holds artist like Lil Baby and the City Girls, will start developing TV shows that will tell stories of the Black experience.

QC has teamed up with Trioscope Studio’s to kick the new venture off.

“Quality Control has revolutionized the music industry and influenced American pop culture monumentally, through our partnership, we’ll create a unique fusion of culture and animation to take television to the next level,” Trioscope’s L.C. Crowley said in a statement.

Record Label Quality Control Expanding Into TV Show Development was originally published on kysdc.com

