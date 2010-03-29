Flesh-N-Bone Arrested During Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Concert

Rapper Flesh-N-Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s first visit to Cleveland in over 10 years probably reminded him why he waited 10 years to come back to his hometown.

From Cleveland.com

A sold-out concert by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at House of Blues in Cleveland came to an abrupt end Sunday night when 50 Cleveland police officers and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies descended on the venue and took a member of the Grammy-winning hip-hop group into custody…

A Third District police officer, who declined to give his name because he is not authorized to make public statements, said Howse had outstanding warrants and would spend the night in jail.

The officer said police from multiple districts were dispatched to the House of Blues because of the size of the crowd, estimated at 1,000-plus, and that nobody was hurt during the incident.