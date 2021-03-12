Generation Z’ers tried to get rapper Eminem canceled for lyrics from his past songs. While we know Em has said some questionable things in his music, is it enough to cancel him in today’s climate? If (and we mean if) we cancel Em, what about other artists? Rappers like DMX, NWA, 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. have said some VERY questionable lyrics. While Eminem was… wild in the track “Kim” (aimed at his then wife Kim Mathers. Read lyrics here), other tracks like Ghostface Killah‘s Wildflower and DMX’s “X Is Coming” may all go down in the Cancel Culture Hall of Fame if Generation Z’ers got ahold to these on the DSP’s.

Some Dude talks about is the controversy was fair and who else in Hip-Hop would get canceled because of their lyrics. Feel free to let us know what Hip-Hop songs would be canceled if they were released today!

What Lyric From A Rapper Would Get Them Canceled Today? | #SomeDudeClip​ can be founding in The Fade Out | Some Dude 79! Rate, Like, Subscribe and Download the #SomeDudePod​ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Play.

RELATED:Eminem Pins Offensive Rihanna Lyric Jab On Learning How To Rap Again After Overdose

RELATED: Eminem Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine, Apologizes To Rihanna On “Zeus” From ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ Deluxe

Also On Hot 96.3: