It’s 2021 and in an era where Hip-Hop music seemingly lacks content and overall messaging, PRICE is looking to do his part to change that and bring back what we once referred to as the “Ghetto CNN.”

With his sophomore album F.O.E.S. releasing on March 26, PRICE just released his first singles in the Wyclef Jean and BAS featured “Selfish” along with the gem dropping cut “Amistad.” For the latter, Price delves into the racism that’s plagued minorities for hundreds of years. Releasing a video to get his point across on the subject matter, PRICE explains why the song is such a personal affair for him.

“Amistad is a song that’s actually based on a true story,” says Price in a statement. “When I was younger I used to live next door to an extremely racist family that we use to fight with every other week. I decided to take some of the episodes from that time and do what I do best with them; turn them into a song. The song plays on the events of the movie Amistad as we’re now in the present taking over the slave ship as they did in the movie.”

That’s real, b.

Check out the video for PRICE’s “Amistad” below and let us know if you’re looking forward to his album dropping later this month.

PRICE Drops New Songs “Selfish” & “Amistad” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

