Player Who Called Jeremy Lin “Coronavirus” On The Court Identified By NBA G League

Following Jeremy Lin’s claim that he was called “coronavirus” on the court, the NBA G League quickly sprung into action and handled the situation.

The Athletic’s Sham Charnia reported that the NBA G League identified the person who yelled coronavirus at Jeremy Lin while on the court and handled the matter internally with Lin’s support. In a statement, the league wrote:

“We’re handling this matter internally, a decision supported by Jeremy Lin. Lin has met with the player to discuss the escalating racism and violence toward Asian Americans, and the player understands the impact that sharing his comment had on Lin.”

After an investigation, the NBA G League identified the player who said “coronavirus” toward Jeremy Lin during a game and is handling the matter internally with Lin’s support, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Statement from a G League spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/YaDf6CzjcA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2021

The NBA G League’s announcement comes after Lin stated on Twitter, “I know this will disappoint some of you, but I’m not naming or shaming anyone.”

“What good does it do in this situation for someone to be torn down? It doesn’t make my community safer or solve any of our long-term problems with racism… Fighting ignorance with ignorance will get us nowhere. Sharing our own pain by painting another group of people with stereotypes is NOT the way,” he continued.

“Listen to the voices that are teaching us how to be anti-racist towards ALL people,” Lin added. “Hear other stories, expand your perspective. I believe this generation can be different. But we will need empathy and solidarity to get us there.”

Lin is just one of the countless members of the Asian American community who have experienced some form of hate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lin (32) is playing for the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors this season and is having a pretty good season averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in nine games while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from behind the three-point line. If he keeps this level of play up, we will most definitely see him back on an NBA court in no time.

