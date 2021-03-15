The Lo Down: Trey Songz Goes Viral After Video Surfaces Of Him Spitting In Two Women’s Mouths [WATCH]

Lore’l covers some big moments of last night’s Grammys moments starting with H.E.R winning an award and honoring Tiara Thomas. Lil Baby also deserved some recognition for his performance which highlighted police brutality with cameos from Tamika Mallory and Killer Mike.

The Lo Down does get a little freaky when we discuss Trey Songz’s viral video that raises not only eyebrows but COVID concerns.

