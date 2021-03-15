Celebrity News
Rapper Lil Wayne Shares Feelings On This Year’s Grammys

Lil Wayne

Rapper, Lil Wayne had a few things he needed to get off his chest today. The “How To Love” rapper took to Twitter Monday to share he is still not happy with the Grammys. 

Wayne, who has picked up 5 Grammys throughout his career, shared late last year he was upset  he was not nominated or invited to this year’s award event.

 

Do you think Wayne was snubbed an award this year?

