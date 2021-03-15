Rowdy Rebel‘s been home for a minute now and now that he’s a free man and living his best life he’s making up for lost time and if a sneakerhead’s been removed from the game for six years (even though he rocked some heat in prison) y’all know he gonna go out and splurge on some exclusive footwear.

In the latest installment of Sneaker Shopping With Complex, Double-R does just that as he hits up Stadium Goods in New York City with Joe La Puma to talk kicks and drop stacks. Reminiscing on his more humbler days of balling in adidas Pro Model 2G’s and Air Jordan XIII’s, Rebel gets into rocking dope kicks in prison, crying for a pair of Air Jordan 16’s, and the importance of comfort of kicks when it comes to playing on the court in them. Y’all ever try to ball in a pair of Jordan 3’s or 4’s? They kinda hurt, man.

“My favorite Jordan, or I should say my most comfortable Jordan is the 14,” said Rowdy. “I play basketball in the 13s. Then the 12 to me is the most gangsta Jordan.”

After getting into a little sneaker talk, Rowdy kept it humble still and dropped $2200 on some Air Jordan XI “Breds,” Off-White Air Jordan V’s, and Royal Blue Air Jordan 12’s. Ok, two grand on three pairs of kicks isn’t exactly humble, but by comparison of past episodes of Sneaker Shopping With Complex, it kinda is.

Check out the full episode including his take on Bobby Shmurda’s long-awaited release below.

Rowdy Rebel Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: