Sen. Ron Johnson Defiantly Doubles Down On His Racism In New Op-Ed

Sen. Ron Johnson isn’t done proving how deep his racist notions lie, after he stood his ground on recent statements he made.
On Monday evening The Wall Street Journal published an op-ed written by Johnson titled, “I Will Not be Silenced by the Left,” where he held on for dear life to sentiments that rule out the harsh realities of systemic racism, especially in regards to Black communities and social justice issues.
The controversy began after he said the following during a recent interview: “Now, had the tables been turned—Joe, this could get me in trouble—had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election, and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned,” Johnson said Thursday on talk radio’s “The Joe Pags Show.”
In the op-ed Johnson, a Republican who has represented the state of Wisconsin for the last 10 years, shared deeply troubling opinions around the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, where hundreds of Trump supporters violently stormed the grounds, resulting in the death of five people.
“I said ‘this could get me in trouble’ because I have been repeatedly attacked for challenging the left’s false narratives. I had no idea they would so thoroughly twist my words and reflexively play the race card,” he wrote.
“This isn’t about race. It’s about riots,” he continues.
Throughout the piece Johnson dives into the standard talking points which seek to demean Black communities who are withheld advantages due to 400 years of systemic oppression. He blames the media, downplays key information regarding Capitol attack and the aftermath, and frames protests around the deaths of Black community members as inherently violent and unethical. It’s all within the words he chooses and the words he omits.
“Leftists who want to memory hole last summer’s political violence immediately started lecturing me that the 2020 protests were mostly peaceful. Apparently they’ve forgotten that, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, 570 leftist protests became riots last year. Twenty-five people lost their lives and 700 law enforcement officers were injured,” Johnson wrote.
However, he conveniently leaves out an important caveat around the uprisings across the country in the name of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others, through social media accounts and witness video, many of these peaceful demonstrations don’t turn violent until police employ tactics amping up use of force. In major cities like Los Angeles and New York, police departments are being investigated over mishandling the demonstrations.
In the end Johnson calls for objectiveness and free speech.
Johnson needs a lesson on how words mean things. His retelling of events lays blame and violence on Black Lives Matter protests, while not employing that same energy for the legions of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol in open defiance of democracy is laughable.
You can’t demand law and order when the system that created the social contract remains broken.
SEE ALSO:
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s Racist Comments Are Worse Than You Think
Capitol Police Investigating New Round Of Death Threats Made Against Maxine Waters
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
1. Riley Williams
1 of 18
NBC News: The FBI has charged Riley Williams with her role in the Capitol riot.— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 18, 2021
The FBI says she told a former partner that she intended to take a laptop / hard drive stolen from Pelosi's office, ship it to Russia, where a friend would turn it over to the SVR -- Russian intel. pic.twitter.com/OFW5LuABr2
2. Larry Rendall Brock Jr., retired Air Force officer
2 of 18
Retired US Air Force officer who stormed the Capitol.— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 15, 2021
“He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government,” the Assistant US Attorney said.
Judge releases him to home confinement.https://t.co/YC3bxBbzut
3. Christine Priola, former school therapist
3 of 18
ARRESTED: Christine Priola, a school therapist who stormed the Capitol & got to @VP’s chair. She quit her job the day after the riot saying: I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking & pedophilia, including in our govt & children’s services agencies pic.twitter.com/kYTsETVVWX— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
4. Kevin and Hunter Seefried
4 of 18
A man who carried a Confederate flag inside the Capitol last week during the riot was arrested on Thursday. Kevin Seefried was wanted by the FBI, which had sought help from the public to identify him and had widely circulated a dispatch with his photo. https://t.co/d6otE8GnXA— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 14, 2021
5. Robert Sanford, retired firefighter
5 of 18
“Robert Sanford of Chester, Pa., faces three federal felony charges including assaulting a police officer after he was allegedly identified as the person who lobbed a fire extinguisher on the west side of the Capitol, at around 2:30 pm...”https://t.co/30WFdH2MVy pic.twitter.com/qA3UwSBc98— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
6. Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, North Carolina police officers
6 of 18
*2 off-duty Virginia police officers arrested for roles in Capitol riot.— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 14, 2021
*Officers Jacob Fracker & Thomas Robertson are members of Rocky Mount Police Dept.
*Both charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct & knowingly entering a restricted building.https://t.co/VwzWll06Pw pic.twitter.com/neE4ieJJ6g
7. Nick Ochs, Proud Boys Leader
7 of 18
Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nich Ochs was set free on a "signature bond," meaning he did not have to put up any money for release https://t.co/4igPwEi6xB— KITV4 (@KITV4) January 12, 2021
8. Aaron Mostofsky, son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge
8 of 18
BREAKING: Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a NY Supreme Court judge was arrested in Midwood Brooklyn on Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/MweFpdvLkX— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) January 12, 2021
9. Richard Barnett
9 of 18
From his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk to an Arkansas jail. Here's a mug shot of Richard Barnett, who was arrested this morning and is now facing federal charges pic.twitter.com/rpSJ3BvyAm— Reena Roy (@reenaroy) January 8, 2021
10. Adam Johnson
10 of 18
The giddy Florida man caught on camera carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium during the U.S. Capitol rioting isn’t laughing anymore.— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 9, 2021
Adam Johnson, 36, was taken into custody and held on a warrant. Online records indicate he was held without bail.https://t.co/IrLBr0g96N
11. Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. "Jake Angeli"
11 of 18
NEW: Jake Angeli has been arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/YHjniLyrUQ— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 9, 2021
12. Doug Jensen, mason worker
12 of 18
Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
13. Derrick Evans, West Virginia lawmaker
13 of 18
NEW: West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself entering the U.S. Capitol, has been hit with criminal charges pic.twitter.com/Ez7yY2kjoF— BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2021
14. Placed on "No-Fly" List
14 of 18
💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/KQsJmxg1jB— 𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙬𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙞 (@ibeawuchi) January 11, 2021
15. Placed on "No-Fly" List
15 of 18
Well if it isn’t the consequences of your actions 😒— Flight Privilege (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
Some more #NoFlyList 💉for ya pic.twitter.com/zLGJkXfetm
16. Placed on "No-Fly" List
16 of 18
Thread I'll try to keep uypdated.— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
1. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/L6tjohY2yP
17. Placed on "No-Fly" List
17 of 18
5. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Don't worry sweetheart, the passengers got the last laugh on your walk of shame looking for a bus ride home.
It would be a shame if Greyhound blacklists you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wP1ua3WBQ3
18. Placed on "No-Fly" List
18 of 18
3. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Pull out your tiny violins everyone. pic.twitter.com/eBNpbWu4UT
Sen. Ron Johnson Defiantly Doubles Down On His Racism In New Op-Ed was originally published on newsone.com